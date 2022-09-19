The Queen’s loyal corgis, Muick and Sandy, welcomed the late monarch to Windsor Castle after a long funeral procession, to be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

A lifelong animal lover, the Queen spent many happy moments breeding and riding horses — but it is her long relationship with corgis and, later in life, dorgis, that captured the public imagination.

The Queen's beloved corgis- Muick and Sandy – are awaiting the procession carrying the late monarch's coffin to St George's Chapel https://t.co/pix9wQOEOY pic.twitter.com/fRoOZQtk37 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 19, 2022

Over the course of a long life, the British monarch saw many corgis come and go, and tried to give up keeping them as she entered her nineties, worrying that younger dogs might be distressed at losing their mistress if they outlasted her.

The Queen could not quite stay away from her beloved breed, and so Sandy and Muick were there to greet her after a long procession from Westminster Abbey in London, where her State Funeral was held, to Windsor Castle, where she is to be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St George’s Chapel, where she so often prayed.

