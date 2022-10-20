UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she is resigning, having spent just 45 days in post and likely to have handed over power within 52 days.

Speaking outside her official London residence and office of 10 Downing Street Thursday afternoon, Liz Truss said because she was unable to deliver the programme she had been elected to — namely reforming the United Kingdom into a low tax, high-growth economy — she was going to stand down. She said:

…I recognise though given this situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which Iw as elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. This morning I met the Chairman of the e1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans to maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.y I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.

Truss framed her remarks and her brief time in office as having taken place during a time of upheaval, citing Putin’s war in Ukraine and economic instability.

The resignation comes 45 days after Truss was handed power by Her Majesty the Queen, then still alive, from previous leader Boris Johnson, who stood down after a series of scandals rocked his government. With the exception of the short period in which the Duke of Wellington was caretaker Prime Minister in 1834 — the first choice for Prime Minister was abroad and it took that long to recall him to London — Truss now has the dubious honour of being the shortest-lived UK leader ever.

In a bitter blow to Truss, it has to be recognised that if the process to replace her concludes in a week and she spends a total of 52 days in power, it will remain the case she will have been in Downing Street longer than it took the leadership process to select her, at 62 days. Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7th and handed over power on September 6th this year.

Yet even at this stage, it is questionable whether Truss has really been in charge for the past week. Never anything more than a milquetoast, fractionally-right wing pro marketeer, a hostile political and media environment compared with her own lack of political experience saw her very modest reforms violently shot down.

Such was the force with which proposals including reducing the standard rate of income tax by just one penny in the pound and returning the top rate of tax to the level it had been at for the whole of the previous Labour government, Truss felt obliged to fire her top ally in government, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng just weeks into her leadership.

At this point, Cameron-era holdover Jeremy Hunt, a pro-China globalist and opponent of Brexit, seems to have been placed into the finance role above the head of Truss, and became the de-facto Prime Minister. While the United Kingdom is totally unfamiliar to such arrangements, it does appear Hunt has really been making the decisions in recent days, apparently retaining Truss as a useful human shield, allowing a counter-revolution to take place behind the scenes with less scrutiny.

This story is developing, more follows