The Swedish branch of Amnesty has slammed the authorities after 12 climate extremists were sentenced for blocking an ambulance from travelling down a road.

Amnesty slammed the sentencing of the activists, who belong to the Restore Wetlands group, claiming that “Even peaceful civil disobedience, such as the climate action on the E4, is covered by the right to demonstrate.”

While the activists were convicted of sabotaging emergency services and sentenced earlier this week, they all managed to avoid going to prison, despite requests from the prosecutor in the case — who noted the activists had committed similar actions in the past.

Nevertheless, Amnesty claimed in a press release that the weak sentences were disproportionate compared to the actions of the climate activists.

“This shift in the judiciary’s assessments must come to an end. Law enforcement must be based on respect for the constitutionally protected freedom of demonstration and Sweden’s obligations under international law,” Amnesty Sweden’s Secretary General Anna Johansson said.

“Not understanding these manifestations for the climate in the light of the right to demonstrate leads in a potentially dangerous and anti-democratic direction where constitutional rights are at stake. We assume that the judgment will be appealed, and that the higher court takes into account Sweden’s commitments under international law and defends both the fundamental freedom of demonstration and Sweden’s obligations regarding the climate emergency in its assessment,” Johansson added.

The climate activist shutdown of the E4 motorway outside of the city of Solna in late August is just one of the many road blockades by climate extremist groups in recent months.

In the United Kingdom, the group Just Stop Oil engaged in a similar stunt that is said to have led to the death of two women in car crashes after traffic had to be diverted to the M20 motorway.

Climate activists had suspended themselves off of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge in London, causing the authorities to shut it down.

