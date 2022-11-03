One boy has allegedly been raped and another sexually assaulted in separate incidents at an East London hotel hosting migrants at taxpayers’ expense, according to reports.

The alleged attacks are reported to have taken place in September and Octobter, with a man in his thirties arrested following the rape and a 17-year-old arrested for the sexual assault, which involved a child under the age of 13.

“Police were called on Wednesday, 5 October to a report of a rape at a hotel in Waltham Forest,” Metropolitan Police spokesman said of the October incident in comments to The Sun Online.

“Officers attended and spoke to the victim, a boy in his teens, and his family. Specialist support is being provided,” the spokesman continued

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.”

Incredibly, the man has since been bailed, and will remain at large until “a date in early January 2023.”

The Met, as the multicultural British capital’s main police force is commonly known, added that September incident, a “male, believed to be aged 17… charged on Sunday, 11 September with one count of sexual touching of a child under 13.”

He was also granted bail, but will appear before a court slightly sooner, on November 9th.

The Met confirmed that charge also “relates to an incident at a hotel in Waltham Forest” and that the alleged victim “is being supported by specialist officers.”

It is likely that the force said only that the suspect in this case is “believed” to be 17 because many migrant minors on the cusp of legal adulthood do not produce documentary evidence to prove their claimed age.

Indeed, in 2021 the authorities discovered that around 1,500 migrants claiming to be minors were later confirmed to be adults, and that over 50 exceeded 30 years of age — grossly over the age majority.

Many more “child” migrants who were actually adults likely went unidentified in 2021, as Britain did not conduct scientific age tests such as “radiographs to examine the development of teeth and the fusion of bones in the wrist” like many countries in Continental Europe, such as France, Greece, and Norway.

