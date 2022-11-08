The British government’s Department for International Trade (DIT), currently trying to negotiate a trade deal with India, has confirmed it has neither produced nor seen any research on whether such a deal could have a negative impact on British workers.

Breitbart London asked the Department for International Trade, currently led by Kemi Badenoch MP, if it had commissioned any research considering whether free trade with India might result in work currently performed in Britain being outsourced to that country, given its lower wages, looser regulations, and enormous middle class. This request was made under the UK’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), requiring them to provide a substantive response, at least in theory, within 20 working days.

While government departments such as the Home Office, broadly responsible for policing, national security, and immigration, have a tendency to ignore their obligations under the Freedom of Information Act, the Department for Internation Trade did respond in a relatively timely fashion — confirming that it “has not produced any research considering whether free trade with India might result in work currently performed in Britain being outsourced to that country.”

The Department for International Trade further confirmed that it “has also not seen any research produced by any other government departments on this subject.”

The fact that the British government has apparently not even considered whether an India trade agreement could harm British workers by encouraging outsourcing casts the ongoing debate over whether Britain should assent to increasing mass migration from the country of near-1.4 billion population in exchange for a deal into a new light.

Breitbart London approached the Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds, for a comment on the revelation, as well as key trade unions and union confederations including the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Unite the Union, GMB, and Community, and the International Trade Committee of the House of Commons.

Incredibly, not one of them thought the issue was worth a response.

