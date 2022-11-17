Brexit champion Nigel Farage says Rishi Sunak following Joe Biden is softening his once-vocal opposition to China at the G20 signals he will now fully embrace globalist economic entanglements with the Communist state.

Questioning who the real Rishi Sunak is, Farage noted that during the September contest for the Conservative Party leadership — “the one that he lost, by the way” — he had made a point of acting as though he would recognise Communist China as “a threat to our national security” and get tough.

“[H]e was trying to get votes; now he’s Prime Minsiter and he’s briefing journalists on the plane going to the G20… that we have to have dialogue [with Beijing] to deal with world issues like climate change,” Farage observed in a YouTube video.

“Well, how interesting that Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, this morning has said pretty much the same thing, that we need to emphasise trade with China; that Joe Biden, once jokingly called Beijing Biden, [was] [cosying up to President Xi yesterday in a one-one-one meeting,” he continued — expressing amusement that, of all people, it was the European Union’s representative that was the only one to take a strong stance against economic dependence on the Chinese Communist Party.

Communist China Backs World Economic Forum Acolyte Rishi Sunak to Replace Boris Johnson https://t.co/eTBGkVthXd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 17, 2022

Branding Sunak “the first Goldman Sachs prime minister” in reference to the premier’s pre-politics career as an analyst for the banking corporation infamously described as “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money,” Farage said voters should be in no doubt that the Prime Minister is “a true globalist”.

“[Jeremy] Hunt… again, a true, true globalist,” the Brexit leader said of Sunak’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, another failed party leadership candidate, warning people to expect a “big state, high taxes, low growth, low productivity, and an increasing interdependence with the Chinese Communist Party — forget about human rights, forget about the hypocrisy on climate change… the upper echelons of British society have been infiltrated by the Chinese Communists, and it’s all about money, it’s all about jobs after being in office.”

“Do not think for one moment that Rishi Sunak is ever going to stand up for the national interest… frankly he’s almost a puppet of the big global multinational businesses,” Farage oncluded.

