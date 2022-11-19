The Conservative (Tory) Party has no plans to reduce migration to the tens of thousands, claiming that further waves of foreign labour are required to prevent the government from raising taxes even higher.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which consulted with the globalist government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, net migration will continue to remain in the hundreds of thousands in the coming years, projecting another 224,000 migrants in 2023 and around 205,000 per year from 2026. This will come on top of the over 300,000 foreigners expected to immigrate to the United Kingdom this year.

The OBR estimated that the result would see the adult population of Britain increase by approximately 400,000 by the year 2028, which they claimed would result in an additional £6 billion to £7 billion in taxes collected by the government.

Sources from within the Treasury, effectively run by anti-Brexit Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, confirmed to the Times of London that the government accepted the OBR’s projections — meaning that Hunt’s faction has likely won out over pro-Brexit, immigration hawk Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, who has previously said she would seek to finally implement the repeatedly broken promise of the Tories to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands.

In 2017, former chancellor George Osbourne admitted that the party leadership never actually intended to keep their promise to the public to reduce immigration, and that in private they did not even believe in the policy.

More Migrants! UK and India Agree Visa Deal Amid Record Immigrationhttps://t.co/eYLdQpHjkb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 16, 2022

Mr Hunt claimed that the United Kingdom needs “migration for the years ahead” in order to supposedly stimulate economic growth and reduce the need for the government to levy more taxes on the public.

The finance chief told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Home Secretary was “absolutely signed up” to the pro-mass migration agenda, saying: “Her priority is to reduce illegal migration and deal with the small boats issue” and that while illegal immigration needs to be countered, legal mass migration has “a very positive role to play”.

However, Migration Watch UK chairman Alp Mehmet questioned the alleged positive benefits to the economy, saying: “GDP may grow, but GDP per head will remain where it is. And any benefits will be cancelled out by increasing population, as the OBR said in 2014.”

Nick Timothy, former chief of staff to Theresa May, has previously observed that “[i]f low-skilled immigrant workers made countries richer, we’d have been top of the growth charts for the last quarter of a century.”

Net Immigration to Soar to 300,000 This Year Thanks to BoJo's Post-Brexit Policies: Report https://t.co/bYAhBaGQ6l — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 22, 2022

Following Brexit, the migration system was overhauled by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who introduced a points-based system — which crucially did not set a firm cap on the numbers, unlike the Australian system he told the public is would be modelled on.

At the same time, Johnson opened up more avenues to migrants from around the world. The move, which was widely seen as a betrayal of the Brexit movement, resulted in a record 1.1 million visas being issued to foreigners last year alone.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said during the summer leadership contest to replace Johnson — which he lost — that he would seek to reduce migration, failed to commit to a firm annual figure and in fact seems intent on doubling down on the GDP first open borders approach that has come to define the Conservative Party.

The Office for Budget Responsibility claimed that with the rest of the economy expected to decline in the coming years, “only higher-than-expected immigration adds materially to prospects for potential output growth.”

While there may be growth for the balance sheets of big corporations and for stock market, it is unlikely that the same “growth” will be felt in the wallets of the average citizen. Indeed, the British worker is facing the largest decline in disposable income on record, while tax hikes and the looming recession are expected to see workers lose out on £15,000 in pay rises over the next five years.

The sustained level of mass migration over the past 20-plus years has seen wages essentially stagnate, while the cost of housing and other goods have soared. In 2020, the Migration Observatory admitted that the impacts of mass migration “are not evenly distributed” in the United Kingdom, as “low-waged workers are more likely to lose” out in terms of their wages being eroded.

Cost of Migration: London Rental Prices Surge to Record Highs Amid Elitist Open Borders Agendahttps://t.co/kZkCKtXxZU — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 18, 2022

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka