Brexit leader Nigel Farage has slammed the establishment media for inadequate coverage of a Balenciaga photoshoot in which children posed with BDSM teddies with a document about child pornography in the background.

Farage told viewers on in a video posted to social media that they may have missed the Balenciaga scandal “because mainstream media resolutely refuse to cover it.”

“So here we are, this big, high-end fashion brand, a big wealthy company, and it puts out a video and it shows young children holding a bondage teddy bear — I mean, it’s an overtly sexualised picture,” he added.

“Oddly, next to [them] on the table, was a letter from the U.S. Supreme Court about child abuse,” he added.

Disturbingly, the text in question reportedly related to the controversial Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition case, which saw U.S. justices strike down restrictions on virtual child pornography.

“Suffice to say that anything that even remotely hints at paedophilia is vile and evil, and yet… you’ve not seen [the Balenciaga scandal] on the television, you’ve not heard about it on the radio — and this is the sheer hypocrisy of media, that anything to do with the left, its own hypocrisy, its own bad dealings, never get any coverage,” Farage alleged.

“Anybody on the right involved with this would have literally been cancelled. There would have been advertising boycotts, there would have been huge numbers of people saying we’ll never, ever shop with these people again,” Farage continued.

“It’s festered away for a week. Finally, after Balenciaga initially just blamed the photographer, finally they’re apologising and Kim Kardashian, one of the richest women in the world, has said she’s reconsidering her options with the brand.

“I cannot believe it. We live in cancel culture but only if you have conservative opinion. If you’re on the left and you endorse paedophilia, everybody stays schtum. It’s disgusting,” he concluded.

