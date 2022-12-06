Britain’s socialised National Health Service – lionised as “Our NHS” by the left-liberal establishment – cancelled more cancer surgeries during lockdown than any European country bar Romania.

The Health at a Glance: Europe report for 2022, published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in collaboration with the European Commission, which serves as the European Union’s unelected executive, compares 30 countries in Europe. The report found the United Kingdom’s 26 per cent drop in cancer-related surgeries between 2019 and 2020 was almost the worst in Europe, with only Romania — a relatively impoverished ex-communist state with a reputation for endemic corruption — ranking lower.

The National Health Service’s performance stands in stark contrast to that of some other Western European countries, such as Denmark, which only experienced a 0.6 per cent fall in cancer-related surgeries, per an analysis of the report by The Telegraph.

Indeed, the NHS in some areas performed even worse than Romania, with hip and knee surgeries being more than cut in half in the United Kingdom, falling by 56 per cent, while the fall in Romania was a still significant but less drastic 33 per cent.

Germany, a developed Western European country which Britons might expect their country to be on par with, held the decline in hip and knee surgeries down to just eight per cent.

“It is simply wrong to suggest that the NHS shut down services during the pandemic – in fact, over 780,000 people in England have started treatment for cancer since March 2020 — 94 per cent within a month, while breast and cervical cancer screening were around a fifth higher than the EU average during the pandemic and waiting times for hip and knee replacements in the UK were the third lowest,” claimed a spokesman for the NHS, in defiance of many documented cases of people finding scans and treatments cancelled during lockdown, which was already triggering scores of lawsuits as long ago as 2020.

“While fewer people did come forward during the early months of the pandemic, the NHS has worked extremely hard to encourage people to get concerning symptoms checked, and thanks to our biggest ever national cancer awareness campaign and record numbers of GP appointments, more people than ever before are getting checked for cancer — over 250,000 people in September alone,” they added, once again disregarding the experience of people who did “come forward” but found the proverbial door slammed in their face, sometimes with fatal consequences.

The socialised healthcare provider has pushed the narrative that worsening healthcare outcomes in recent years are the fault of the public themselves for some time.

