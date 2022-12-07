Meghan and Harry Want to ‘Destroy’ the Royal Family, Says Nigel Farage

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has slammed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ahead of the release of their upcoming Netflix documentary this week, claiming the pair are looking to destroy the Royal Family.

Farage appeared on Fox Business’s Varney & Co. this week and discussed the upcoming Netflix documentary series, stating that he foresaw claims of racism to be those most likely to be damaging to the Royal Family.

Referencing the prior interview Harry and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey in March of last year, Farage stated, “I think there was seventeen factual inaccuracies in that one sit-down interview alone. The big one, the damaging one, is the racism claim. That’s the one the Royal Family will be the most frightened of.”

Farage went on to note that generally the Royals do not fight back against allegations but added, “I think frankly we’ve gotten to the point with these two where they clearly want to destroy the institution.”

Following Prince Harry and Meghan’s initial claims in 2021, Prince William, heir to the throne and current Prince of Wales, rejected allegations of racism stating, “We are very much not a racist family.”

The Brexit leader highlighted the fact that former Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip had toured Commonwealth countries for 70 years and added, “I can’t think of a couple that did more for black people globally ever, frankly.”

The popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Farage noted, is low among those in the UK, with only scandal-ridden Prince Andrew being the only senior royal more unpopular than the couple. A YouGov poll released last month showed only seven per cent of Britons had a very favourable view of Duchess Meghan and eleven per cent had a very favourable view of Prince Harry.

The new Netflix series comes just weeks after King Charles III effectively sidelined his son Prince Harry and his brother Prince Andrew by amending the Regency Act.

Last week it was also revealed that Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had been “devastated” by Harry and Meghan’s betrayal of the Royal Family following their Oprah interview.

