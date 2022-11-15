King Charles III has asked Parliament to effectively sideline his woke son Harry and disgraced brother Andrew by amending the Regency Act.

King Charles, 74, wishes to make his sister, the 72-year-old Princess Anne, and youngest brother, the 58-year-old Prince Edward, Counsellors of State, so they can officially deputise for him at state functions should the need arise — and Harry and Edward, who hold Counsellor roles more or less automatically despite not being “working” royals, never can.

“To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I can confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as [Counsellors of State] under the terms of the Regency Act 1937-1953 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, both of whom have previously undertaken this role,” ran a message “signed by His Majesty’s own hand” and read out in the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain, as is customary.

The same message was also read out in the House of Commons by the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with the consent of both Houses being necessary to make changes of the sort requested by the King under Britain’s constitutional monarchy.

Trump Slams Meghan Markle for ‘Disrespecting’ Queen, ‘Horribly’ Using Harry https://t.co/2cF8Qog7XZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2021

Prince Harry and his woke wife, Meghan Markle, have been more or less openly at odds with the Royal Family since they abandoned their public duties in order to pursue activism and money-making ventures in North America, tarring Harry’s relations with insinuations of racism.

Embroiled in controversies involving his dressing up as a Nazi soldier at a party and using a racial slur to describe a Pakistani comrade as a younger man, Harry was nevertheless once popular with the public as a relatively down-to-earth and politically incorrect royal who served his country on two combat tours in Afghanistan and with well-regarded charity work — but that popularity has evaporated since he began his relationship with Markle and started preaching on climate change and equality while living a jet set celebrity lifestyle.

Prince Andrew, also once popular as a veteran of the Falklands War, was meanwhile effectively forced from public life by the late Queen and his older brother due to public scandals linked to his friendship with the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry and Meghan ‘Not Surprised’ Queen Didn’t Take Ownership in Alleged Racism Row: Claim https://t.co/RdAAUC61gm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 19, 2021

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery