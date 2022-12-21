Green Extreme: Radicals Decapitate Iconic Berlin Christmas Tree in Environment Protest

21 December 2022, Berlin: Without a top the Christmas tree stands in front of the Brandenburg Gate. Two activists of the environmental group drove with a lift truck in front of the Christmas tree on Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate. They unfurled a banner and then removed the top …
BERLIN (AP) – Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawn off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

21 December 2022, Berlin: “It’s just the top of the Christmas tree” is written on the banner of the activists of the “Last Generation”. Two activists of the environmental group drove a lift truck in front of the Christmas tree on Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate. They unfurled a banner and then removed the top of the Christmas tree. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa (Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

