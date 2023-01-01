London’s far-left Mayor Sadiq Khan once again used the occasion of the fireworks for New Year’s Eve to pander to the woke agenda, with the colours of the rainbow and Ukrainian flags featuring prominently in the display above the River Thames.

Rather than opting to put on a non-partisan show for the whole country, the leftist Mayor of London chose instead to promote left-wing ideology once again. Directly before a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, the New Years fireworks display in London celebrated “50 years of pride”, marking the anniversary of the first gay pride parade in the city in 1972.

Following a rendition of “I’m Coming Out” by American singer Diana Ross, the fireworks turned rainbow coloured and a recorded voice said: “We are here, we are queer, get used to it.”

The fireworks performance is run and conducted by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been a frequent attendee of LGBTQ pride marches in the British capital city during his time in office.

The celebrations also featured a segment dedicated to Ukraine, with the London Eye being lit up in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag. “This is the town which wants to open its hearts and homes to refugees,” a woman said in the broadcast over a Ukrainian song.

A recording of Mr Kahn said: “London stands with all those around the world displaced by conflict, strife, and the climate crisis.”

Here in London you are free to be whoever you want to be, and love whoever you want to love.#HappyNewYear #LoveLondon 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/HwIyrsyUtS — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2023

Sadiq Khan’s use of the New Year’s Eve fireworks display to push a left-wing agenda is nothing new. In 2021, for example, the London sky was lit up with the image of the clenched fist associated with the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement. This came after months of sometimes violent BLM protests in London, which also saw statues and historical monuments defaced by leftist agitators.

“This is one voice with one message: Black Lives Matter,” a female voice proclaimed as the BLM fist fireworks exploded over the Thames.

The 2021 display also included music from the British rapper ‘Stormzy’, who has previously denounced the United Kingdom as “definitely 100 per cent”.

Last year’s celebrations featured Hamilton actor Giles Terera reading a spoken word poem, which praised the nation’s socialised healthcare system, the globalist COP26 green agenda conference in Scotland, and the leftist football star Marcus Rashford.

Would you expect anything less from London's disastrous and radical mayor Sadiq Khan? https://t.co/MG5bcQfVsj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2021

