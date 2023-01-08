The populist Finns Party has overtaken Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats in polls as the parties that form the Finnish coalition government fall behind both populists and conservatives.

the populist Finns Party, formerly known as the True Finns, are polling at 19.3 per cent, ahead of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats at 18.8 per cent, according to a poll conducted by the firm Taloustutkimus.

Both parties are behind the Finnish Conservative Party, which leads the poll with 23 per cent, down slightly from a prior poll, public broadcaster Yle reports.

“First of all, the Finns Party can see that support is now rising among women. In fact, the whole increase in support comes from women,” Taloustutkimus research director Tuomo Turja said and added that other middle-class party supporters have also switched to the Finns Party.

“There is no clear explanation for the decline in support for the Conservative Party. A percentage point is a pretty moderate decrease. The Conservative Party holds on well to its old voters,” Turja added.

“The situation of the Social Democratic Party as the main government party is still very good. If you think about previous situations at this stage before the elections, the main government party has been in a clearly weaker position.”

Finland’s PM Sanna Marin apologized for a photo that has emerged showing two topless women kissing at a party held at her official residence. https://t.co/SMxX3AT5ep — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 24, 2022

The polling for Prime Minister Marin and her allies comes after several high-profile scandals last year involving the party lifestyle of the Finnish leader, including allegations of drug use when footage emerged of Marin and her friends partying, and the Finnish leader appearing intimate with a man who was not her husband.

Marin later took a drug test and passed but after more footage was spread on social media showing two topless women kissing in an official government residence she had to publicly apologize.

“We had sauna, swam, and spent time together,” Marin said, adding: “that kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together.”

Finland’s Millennial Feminist PM Denies Drug Use After Party Rave Footage Emergeshttps://t.co/a5UnqS9AHQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 19, 2022