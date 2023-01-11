A 25-year-old illegal migrant from Afghanistan has been arrested after being accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in a stadium in a village in northern France on Christmas Eve.

The alleged rape attack took place at around 3:30 pm in the afternoon at a local stadium in the village of Croisilles, according to French journalist Amaury Bucco of broadcaster CNews, who reported the facts of the case on his Twitter account on Monday.

Bucco claimed that a source from the French gendarmes provided information that was confirmed by the local prosecutor in the case and that the 14-year-old victim was eventually able to flee his attacker and took refuge with a local resident.

According to Burro, the Afghan, identified as Zalakahan S., had already been kicked out of a local migrant reception centre in 2020 in Croisilles for threatening to kill one of the employees at the centre but had returned in March of last year.

While the Afghan was not subjected to a deportation order, he was allegedly wanted in connection to an attempted murder case that took place in Paris in February of last year, in which he allegedly attempted to stab a tourist in the neck.

The case is just the latest criminal case in France involving a migrant from Afghanistan and comes just months after a 23-year-old Afghan national was arrested for the murder of a French teen girl in the commune of Ronchin near the city of Lille.

According to reports, the Afghan allegedly admitted to the killing after the father of the 19-year-old victim called her phone and the Afghan answered it. The teen had been at the Afghan’s apartment at the time she was stabbed to death.

Earlier in the year in July, another Afghan was arrested in Bordeaux over an incident that saw the 22-year-old illegal allegedly attempt to stab several people on the street while yelling the phrase “Allahu akbar.”