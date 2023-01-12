Swiss Army Sends 5000+ Soldiers to Guard Davos Globalist Elites

When the globalist elites fly into Davos, Switzerland, in coming days to prepare for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, they will be far from alone as they step off their private jet transports and into the fleet of waiting limousines.

Some 5,000-plus soldiers from the Swiss army are deployed to welcome attendees to the luxury ski resort and protect participants from any harassment, protests or dissenting voices.

In a statement released Friday, January 6th, the Swiss Defense Department (VBS) said the Federal Assembly, the country’s parliament, had approved the deployment of the mass Swiss army contingent, the Swiss German-language newspaper Blick reports.

Anti-WEF protests are reportedly expected to take place all next week after the conference opening on Monday.

Two requests for permission to demonstrate against the summit have been submitted to the town of Davos, one of the town’s administrative officials told the Swiss press.

As Breitbart News reported, this year’s meeting is headlined “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” and will follow on from the Great Reset as declared at the Davos summit of 2021.

Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs for the week-long event during which they will luxuriate in each other’s company and the plush surrounds.

Not that we will ever officially know who is there as the full guest list is never made public.

Irony Alert: A Thousand Private Jets Deliver Globalist Elite to Davos for Climate Change Summit https://t.co/uWJxkxpVoJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 24, 2018

Forum president Borge Brende said some delegations had asked for the names of their participants “not to be shared” right away for security reasons, adding unspecified “high-level” delegations from China and Ukraine would attend but no further details will be released.

The U.S. will be represented by Biden administration officials including presidential climate envoy John Kerry, head of national intelligence Avril Haines and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as several governors and congressional lawmakers.

The WEF annual meeting for 2023 begins Monday, January 16 and finishes Friday, January 20.