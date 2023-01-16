BERLIN (AP) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Lambrecht said in a statement Monday that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.
“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.
