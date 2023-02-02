A Christian mother is suing her four-year-old’s school in Britain after it allegedly forced her child to take part in an “LGBT Parade”.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Izzy Montague has taken Heavers Farm Primary School in South Norwood to court over alleged discrimination, claiming that her son was not given the opportunity to opt out of a Pride event in June 2018.

The school is said to have sent a letter out to parents before the event, describing it as a Pride march to “celebrate the differences that make them and their family special”.

However, when Montague contacted the school a week later saying asking for her child to be excluded from the event, being concerned about her child potentially “being involved [in] a public display of adherence to views which she did not accept”, the school reportedly refused.

During a hearing on the matter, the Central London County Court heard that Montague later attended a meeting with the school’s principal regarding the matter, which was attended by the principal’s daughter wearing a T-shirt saying “‘Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

Speaking to the court, Montague said that the school was trying to lecture her about “British values” with the march.

“It felt like it was lecturing me about something to do with British values and somehow we weren’t adhering to British values,” she told the court, describing the event as trying to “sell” Pride month.

Montague’s case is far from the first time parents have taken issue with the progressive teaching of UK schools, with Christians in the country having now repeatedly been put under pressure over their beliefs.

For example, the Christian parents of one six-year-old boy ended up taking their child out of his school after controversy emerged between him and another classmate, who was reportedly described as being “gender fluid“.

When the parents expressed concern to the school that their child was being confused by his allegedly “transgender” classmate, the school told them that their child would be viewed as “transphobic” if he could not get his head around “gender fluidity”.

“I don’t think that a six-year-old has the cognisant ability to work that out, especially if the child is gender-fluid,” the father of the six-year-old, Nigel Rowe, reportedly said.

“And the letter also said that we as parents would be deemed to be transphobic if we didn’t accept that position.”

