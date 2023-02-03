One Child Killed, Another Injured, by Freight Train After Walking onto Tracks Into Germany

BERLIN (AP) – One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday.

The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening.

The elder boy died while the younger was taken to a hospital. Police said Friday that his life was no longer in acute danger.

They said there were no indications that other children were hit, though they were looking into whether others had been on the tracks before the accident.

