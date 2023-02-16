World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab said that those who control emerging “Fourth Industrial Revolution” technologies such as Artificial Intelligence will become “masters of the world” while speaking at the World Government Summit.

Appearing at the World Government Summit in Dubai this week, arch-globalist Klaus Schwab said that the world is heading towards a period of exponential growth of technologies, in which Artificial Intelligence, the so-called Metaverse, near-space technologies, and synthetic biology among others will become key levers of control for the world.

“Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, and who masters these technologies, in some way, will be the masters of the world,” the German economist said.

Apart from coining the ominous term ‘The Great Reset’, the WEF chairman also popularised the term the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, with his 2016 book of the same name. Schwab has previously said that this new phase of human economy will be characterised by transhumanism, with “a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.”

In his speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Schwab said that his “deep concern” is that if governments do not act in a globalist fashion, then such technologies “will escape our power to master [them].”

Continuing this thought, he said that governments must focus on the speed at which they adopt new tech, warning: “You cannot catch up with the new technologies, you have to be a frontrunner because otherwise you will be on the losing outside.”

'Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, & who masters [#4IR] technologies, in some way, will be the masters of the world': Klaus Schwab, World Government Summit 2023 #WorldGovSummit #WGS @WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/NhLahuT56D — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 13, 2023

Spelling out his vision of so-called stakeholder capitalism that he hopes will replace the current economy following the Great Reset, the WEF chairman continued: “What is absolutely essential is this cooperation of the different stakeholders of global society: government brings direct power, business bring the innovative power civil society brings the concerned power, academia brings the power of truth, and maybe I should add media, which brings the critical dimensional in this dialogue.

“We need all those stakeholders to shape together the future.”

What exactly that future will look like remains a question, however, in November, Schwab said that Communist China will serve as a “role model” for many countries during his predicted “systemic transformation of the world”. The authoritarian one-party state under the strict control of Chairman Xi Jinping has been at the forefront in introducing WEF pet projects such as vaccine passport apps.

Expanding on this level of societal control, the president Chinese tech giant Alibaba, J. Michael Evans revealed at the 2022 WEF meeting in Davos that they are seeking to implement an “individual carbon footprint tracker” to record and track the behaviour of citizens and its supposed impact on the environment.

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka