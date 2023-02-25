Egyptian Migrant Robs 12-Year-Old Boy at Gunpoint

A 23-year-old Egyptian migrant was arrested in eastern Italy after robbing a 12-year-old boy at gunpoint, stealing his jacket before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in the town of Jesi in the province of Ancona in eastern Italy and saw the 23-year-old Egyptian point a gun, later revealed to be a replica, at the 12-year-old and demand he give up his valuables.

The victim said he was walking down the street with a friend when the Egyptian approached him and pulled out the gun, ordering him to give up his jacket and wallet, Il Giornale reports.

After taking the boy’s jacket the Egyptian fled, and the boys ran home to report the robbery to the police. A short time later, officials were able to locate the migrant in the same area, with the stolen item and weapons still on his person.

Police said the gun was a replica that had its red safety cap removed and appeared very similar to a genuine firearm.

Investigators also believe that the Egyptian was not particularly motivated by the goods stolen, and that his main motivation was simply to intimidate the two boys.

Firearms are relatively rare in Italy, with an Italian newspaper noting in 2018 how difficult it is for an Italian to legally purchase a firearm, and gun owners being required to report directly to police when a firearm or ammunition is purchased.

There have, however, been some attempts by conservatives to liberalise Italy’s firearms rules, with populist League (Lega) leader Matteo Salvini making such an attempt while serving as Interior Minister in 2018.

Salvini stated that he wanted to broaden the country’s self-defence laws to allow homeowners to use firearms against those invading their homes — although in 2021 tobacconist Sandro Fiorelli still investigated for murder after opening fire and killing a man who entered his home and pointed a gun at him.

The home invader, 34-year-old Romanian migrant Mirel Joaca Bine, died after being blasted with a shotgun, and three accomplices fled the scene.

