Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has called for armed guards at American schools after transgender shooter Audrey Hale’s rampage in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Irishman revealed that, while he is “stateside”, he has his “own armed guard present at the school” his children attend in a Twitter post which he has since deleted — as is his custom.

“This was prior to the most recent school shooting also. If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives.”

McGregor, who said he “would like to see armed protection at each school” in the United States, was referring to the mass shooting at the Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee attributed to 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identifies as a man named Aiden Hale — though McGregor chose to use female pronouns for the alleged killer.

The UFC staple was also full of praise for the ‘Amber Alert’ system in Orlando, Florida, where he is currently coaching on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality television show opposite Michael Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight tournament winner and three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, with the pair expected to battle it out in the cage some time after the show wraps.

“Just got an ‘Amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando. A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart,” he said, before moving on to his aforementioned comments that armed guards be posted to American schools.

“May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!” the fighter concluded.

