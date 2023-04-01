Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is being rumoured as a potential next contestant on the upcoming series of the British reality tv show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and follow in the footsteps of disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Truss, 47, holds the distinction of being the shortest-ever serving prime minister after she was unceremoniously kicked out of office last October amid a globalist palace coup, which saw former Goldman Sachs banker Rishi Sunak installed in Number 10 Downing Street — despite Conservative Party members voting to reject his bid in favour of Truss to succeed Boris Johnson just months prior.

Now, with considerably more time on her hands as a backbench MP, Truss is said to be among the favourites for possible contestants in the upcoming November instalment of the reality programme I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the tv show that sees celebrities shipped to the jungle and forced to perform stunts such as eating bugs or animal genitalia.

The former UK prime minister is now betting at 25/1 odds to appear on the reality show on British gambling sites according to the OLBG sports betting community platform.

“Liz Truss is a new entrant in the betting market to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity with Matt Hancock’s appearance on the show possibly giving inspiration to other politicians!” said Steve Madgwick, entertainment betting specialist at OLBG.

A teaser clip of Matt Hancock's debut I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial shows the MP screeching with comedian Seann Walsh as they sludge through mud and bugs Read more here: https://t.co/mAz4HU6Brz pic.twitter.com/UtJu9we2lg — ITV News (@itvnews) November 9, 2022

The rumours come after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared on the show last November in an apparent attempt to revive his political image after he was forced to resign from his government post in 2021 after it was revealed that he had violated the very same draconian lockdown restrictions he imposed on the nation by having a romantic affair with a top staffer.

After coming home from the jungle contest, which he came in third place, Hancock said that he went in there in order “to try to show who I am” according to the BBC.

It was reported that Hancock received some £320,000 to appear on the show, which is believed to have been “one of the largest show fees” ever given to a contestant. While he said that he would be donating the fee to charity, it later emerged that he would only be giving 3 per cent of the sum away to good causes, or around £10,000.

The money-making appearance caused widespread controversy given the appearance that he was shirking his duties as a sitting member of parliament. The Conservative Party ultimately suspended the whip from Hancock over the reality show stint and he later announced that he would not be standing for re-election.

