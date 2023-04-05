Democrats are tearing down centuries of American institution-building, precedent, and trust in the impartial legal process because of their ferocious hatred of President Donald Trump, Brexit-leader Nigel Farage said, warning a “very, very ugly” future where positive achievements of Western civilisation lay wrecked for political advantage awaits if they succeed.

Despite The United States having had many Presidents and their campaigns acting questionably in the eyes of the law, ‘Mr Brexit’ Nigel Farage said Wednesday, namechecking Nixon, both Clintons, and Obama for irregularities of varying magnitude, “this has never happened before and with very good reason”.

Slamming the “highly political” move by a District Attorney who openly said he was out to get Trump when running for his own election, Mr Farage, who was one of the first political leaders to meet with then-President-Elect Trump in 2016 after the election results, said these moved were leaving America without a judiciary that was independent and which the public could trust. This, he said, was a “very, very serious” development.

This picture will go down in history as the downfall of the rule of law as we knew it. pic.twitter.com/ILpvcFRIrR — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 4, 2023

The motivations for these attacks are clear, Farage said, noting “They are terrified by his patriotic agenda. they don’t want a president who will close down borders, they certainly don’t want a president that will get tough on China”. So far, there had been “the Mueller inquiry, the Russia Hoax, the two impeachments” and now an attempt was underway to “put him out of the race for the 2024 general election”.

Farage called the President resilient and that he wouldn’t give in and would go on fighting, citing his “disciplined” Mar-a-Largo speech on Tuesday night. Riffing off the historic implications of the trial, Farage — who has campaigned for Trump in the past — said: