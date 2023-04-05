Democrats are tearing down centuries of American institution-building, precedent, and trust in the impartial legal process because of their ferocious hatred of President Donald Trump, Brexit-leader Nigel Farage said, warning a “very, very ugly” future where positive achievements of Western civilisation lay wrecked for political advantage awaits if they succeed.
Despite The United States having had many Presidents and their campaigns acting questionably in the eyes of the law, ‘Mr Brexit’ Nigel Farage said Wednesday, namechecking Nixon, both Clintons, and Obama for irregularities of varying magnitude, “this has never happened before and with very good reason”.
Slamming the “highly political” move by a District Attorney who openly said he was out to get Trump when running for his own election, Mr Farage, who was one of the first political leaders to meet with then-President-Elect Trump in 2016 after the election results, said these moved were leaving America without a judiciary that was independent and which the public could trust. This, he said, was a “very, very serious” development.
This picture will go down in history as the downfall of the rule of law as we knew it. pic.twitter.com/ILpvcFRIrR
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 4, 2023
The motivations for these attacks are clear, Farage said, noting “They are terrified by his patriotic agenda. they don’t want a president who will close down borders, they certainly don’t want a president that will get tough on China”. So far, there had been “the Mueller inquiry, the Russia Hoax, the two impeachments” and now an attempt was underway to “put him out of the race for the 2024 general election”.
Farage called the President resilient and that he wouldn’t give in and would go on fighting, citing his “disciplined” Mar-a-Largo speech on Tuesday night. Riffing off the historic implications of the trial, Farage — who has campaigned for Trump in the past — said:
This isn’t Donald Trump on trial, this is due process that’s on trial. It’s the American judicial system that’s on trial, it’s the American constitution that’s on trial. Actually, it’s Western Civilisation’s values that are on trial. Ever since King John was forced to sign the Magna Carta, we’ve lived in a society — while we may not agree with all decisions made — we do assume there’s a degree of independence in our judiciary. If you can’t trust rule of law, mainstream media, mainstream politicians, if faith breaks down in the whole system then you’re left with the alternative. And that’s very, very ugly. And I do wonder whether that’s what the Democrats are trying to provoke, because what they’re doing is without justification, without thought of historical precedent, is very dangerous… the democrats hate him with an irrationality which means they are prepared to tear down all those structures American has built over centuries.
