Victim was rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside a church in Nottinghamshire, England, on Easter Sunday, an alleged assailant has been arrested.

A man described as being a regular churchgoer was stabbed as he left the Easter Sunday mass at St Stephen’s Church in Sneinton, a suburb of Nottingham. He was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery but is not now described as being in life-threatening condition.

The alleged knifeman, reports The Daily Telegraph, is a 20-year-old male who had visited the church “two or three times” before the attack and has been arrested. Police say they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public, implying they think the attacker worked alone, and that they were not treating the stabbing as what the law-enforcement community euphemistically calls a ‘hate crime’.

Local paper the Nottingham Post reports that police Tactical Support Group vehicles were deployed to the area and cites police officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickson who said of the incident: “Officers were called to Dale Street, Sneinton, earlier today… An investigation has since been launched to establish what happened and, despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community.”