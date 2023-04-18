Ukraine war refugees are being used by Germany’s Interior Minister to obscure the country’s ongoing migrant crisis, an opposition MP has claimed.

Mathias Middelberg, the deputy leader of the Christian Democratic Union in the German parliament, has accused Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of using the war in Ukraine to obscure the reality of the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Antifa-linked Interior Minister has previously ignored recent concerns raised about migrant arrivals in the country rising to near-record lies, outright refusing any suggestion that asylum numbers in the country could be capped.

“Eight out of ten refugees come from Ukraine,” she is described as saying. “There can be no upper limit for humanity there.”

However, according to a report by Süddeutsche Zeitung, Middelberg has now accused Faeser of fudging the numbers, saying that the number of refugees arriving from Ukraine has collapsed since the start of 2023.

The publication notes that, by March 31, 81,647 people said to be fleeing Ukraine arrived in Germany this year.

This is compared to the 80,978 non-Ukrainian migrants who claimed asylum in the county within this same period.

“Federal Minister of the Interior Faeser is misleading [the public] about the development of migration to Germany,” Middelberg claimed, adding that the figures have clearly shown a substantial increase in the number of African and Asian migrants arriving in Germany in 2023.

Middelberg’s accusation that Feaser is trying to mislead the public with her talk of Ukrainian arrivals comes at a time when migration is once again becoming a major issue in Germany.

Having last spiked during the infamous European Migrant Crisis of 2015-2016, the number of foreign arrivals claiming asylum in the country is rising once again, with multiple local municipalities across the country now struggling to cope with the influx.

Overall, more than 200,000 migrants made asylum claims in Germany for the first time last year, with a further 55,000 applying for international protection in the first two months of 2023 alone.

The migrant surge has prompted multiple warnings from officials in the country, with the head of Germany’s Federal Police Union lashing out at the left-wing government’s “scandalous” refusal to properly deal with the crisis.

Union Chairman Heiko Teggatz also added that anyone who “publicly opposes the protection of our borders and thus the fight against illegal migration” is ultimately ignoring “the associated dangers to public security”, and that Minister Faeser’s inaction was effectively giving “international crime an El Dorado in Germany”.

Opposition MPs within the populist Alternative for Germany party have meanwhile expressed concern about crimes committed by migrants against German citizens.

“In 2022 alone, 3,503 German women were victims of immigrants who committed crimes against women’s sexual self-determination,” MP Stephan Brandner revealed using statistics he obtained from the German government.

“30 women had to die,” he added. “Effective border control would save many lives!”

