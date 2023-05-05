Children Sex Ed Org Apologises for Linking to Fetish Material on Website

A child sex education organisation has apologised after it was found to link to various types of fetish material on its website.

The School of Sexuality Education. an organisation that has reportedly worked to provide sex education to children in around 300 elementary and high schools across Britain, has been forced to apologise after it was found that it linked to a variety of fetish material on its website.

Such links had originally been available on the page listing the background information of the organisation’s teachers, which are reportedly described as having commercial links to the sex industry.

According to a report by The Times, a variety of the organisation’s teachers were listed as having business links to the selling of sex toys and pornography, with one even being said to describe himself as a “master fetish trainer”.

The biography page is also said to have provided links to external sites that provided information on the likes of bondage and anal masturbation, with children who visited the private educator’s page reportedly only ever being a few clicks away from sexually explicit content.

Dolly Padalia, the chief executive of the School of Sexuality Education, has reportedly defended the links the organisation’s teachers have to the sex industry, claiming that its instructors are able to compartmentalize that part of their lives when dealing with children.

“Our facilitators are extremely boundaried and actually all of our sessions are personalised,” Padalia said during a recent court hearing on a rejected Freedom of Information request.

She is also said to have apologised for the explicit links on the organisation’s website, describing it as “regrettable”.

“The aim really was to not come across as this cold and clinical website that just advertises academic qualifications,” she said. “We really wanted to demonstrate that we are non-judgmental and diverse [and] frame ourselves as an unembarrassable team.”

“But I do appreciate this pointed out a weakness and not enough planning,” the chief executive added. “I can understand why parents are concerned.”

Review of Sex Education Ordered After Children Taught About Anal Sex, Masturbation in Schools https://t.co/oInuWhQqcm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 10, 2023

The revelation that one sex ed company in Britain had been linking to sexually explicit material on its website is only the latest controversy surrounding what schools in the country teach children.

Along with extremely sexually explicit content, schoolchildren across the country are also said to be being taught the extreme ideological tenants of transgenderism as fact, with some being told that there are 100 genders and that the idea of virginity is just a social construct.

Such repeated reports that children across the country are being taught about anal sex and masturbation appear to have finally forced the Conservative Party government’s hand, with it being announced that there will be a review of sexual education curriculums in the country with the aim of ensuring it is age appropriate.

How effective such a review will remains to be seen, with the Tory Party having a recent history of backing the tenants of transgenderism, recently proudly boasting the first openly trans MP to have ever sat in the House of Commons.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle