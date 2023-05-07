In her latest strange stunt, far-left Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe held an anti-Coronation event on Saturday in protest against the British Royal Family.

Clad in an Elizabethen-style dress and a fake crown, the Aboriginal senator appeared at the Fitzroy Town Hall in Melbourne for a “SovereignTea Party” on Saturday alongside a man with King Charles mask, whom she pretended to confront in a mock rebellion against the supposed ills of the British Empire and colonialism.

“A few of us sat down with the King and let him know we are Sovereign people!” Thorpe wrote on Facebook.

Thorpe, who now serves as an independent in the Australian Senate after leaving the party in February over demands to institute into law the so-called “Indigenous Voice to Parliament”, which would establish a permanent First Nations people advisory board to the government, was also pictured at the event performing the black power salute.

The bombastic senator has a long history of confronting the Royal Family of Britain, which still reigns as the mostly ceremonial monarchy of Australia, with King Charles III now serving as the sovereign and head of state of the former British colony.

For example, Thorpe caused drew widespread criticism last year when she used the senatorial swearing-in ceremony to attack Queen Elizabeth II as a “coloniser” while raising the black power fist just months before the former Queen’s death.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the far-left senator took part in a protest against the monarchy in Melbourne, during which radicals attempted to deface a building they believed was tied to the British crown with fake blood, however, embarrassingly, they attacked a building that had nothing to do with the Royal Family.

Prior to her anti-Coronation event, Thorpe, among other indigenous politicians in the former British colonies of Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and Saint Lucia penned a joint letter calling for reparations from the Royal Family and for King Charles to issue a formal apology for the UK’s colonial history.

“We stand united in engaging a process to right the wrongs of the past and to continue the process of decolonisation,” the letter stated. “We, the undersigned, call on the British monarch King Charles III, on the date of his coronation being May 6, 2023, to acknowledge the horrific impacts on and legacy of genocide and colonisation of the Indigenous and enslaved peoples.”

The left-wing politicians went on to demand that King Charles begin a conversation about “slavery’s enduring impact” and to “immediately commit to starting discussions about reparations for the oppression of our peoples”.

WATCH: Aboriginal Australian Senator Labels Queen Elizabeth II a ‘Coloniser’https://t.co/3eki0wpG4o — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 2, 2022

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka