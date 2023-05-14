UK Could See Over One Million Migrants This Year, Report Claims

More than one million migrants could end up arriving in Britain this year, a report on Friday has claimed.

Experts reportedly expect that there could be over one million migrants landing in Britain this year, a report by The Telegraph has revealed.

The paper had formerly put the maximum net migration figure for 2023 at somewhere in the region of 675,000 thousand ahead of official statistics set to be released by the UK government in the coming weeks.

However, the publication has since revised the figures upwards, with another set of experts now predicting a net migration figure as high as 997,000, with gross migration numbers set to be higher than that still.

“If emigration has reverted to pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit patterns, we could see net migration hit the one million mark,” Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) researcher Karl Williams remarked, adding that while such a number would “be at the very top end” of their estimates, it was “by no means an implausible figure”.

UK Government May Have Overestimated Trans Population Due to Foreign Migrants https://t.co/nL43Iy58uc — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 14, 2023

This figure has provoked shock amongst politicians and pundits alike, with numerous figures lambasting the Conservative Party government for allowing such a migrant surge to happen.

“If only there was a department to actually deal with this!” Benjamin Loughnane of the right-leaning Bow Group remarked. ” Oh yes, it’s the Home Office, so why aren’t they doing anything?”

Even significant parts of the UK’s centre left have come out to bash the Tories over their love of mass migration, with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer saying that the figures show that the Conservatives have “lost control” of the borders.

“I think if we’re anywhere near that figure then it will show the government has completely lost control,” he said. “We need a managed approach and we haven’t got that.”

“Like almost everything else under this government, there’s no plan, there’s no control and, just like everything else, it seems like the system is broken,” Starmer — who is really meant to be the one pushing for open borders — went on to say.

Mass migration into Britain however is likely to continue unimpeded, with the Sunak administration regularly making deals with foreign countries such as India to bring in even more migrants.

Some officials, such as globalist chancellor Jeremy Hunt, have even had the gall to suggest that such mass migration — which is now magnitudes higher than it was pre-Brexit — is not a betrayal of the people’s vote to leave the EU.

The Brexit Betrayal Continues: UK to See Immigration Figures Hit Record High in 2023, Experts Sayhttps://t.co/4rUrAhrGwA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 10, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle