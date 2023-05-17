Over one million more migrants will end up in the UK before its next general election, an internal document has warned the government, a report claims.

An internal document produced by the UK’s Home Office and leaked to a British newspaper predicted that there will be over one million migrants entering Britain between 2024 and 2025 as a result of various open border policies implemented by the Conservative Party.

The figure means that the country will almost certainly see more than one million migrants land in Britain before the next general election, a vote which appears likely to see the open-borders party removed from power and replaced with an even more left-wing government.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the document — which was reviewed by government officials as early as last year — predicts the 2024-2025 period will see over 700,000 migrants enter Britain on student visas.

Another 320,000 are also expected to arrive within this same period on visas reserved for skilled workers, with other arrivals expected to push the total inward migration figure to upwards of 1.1 million.

The document also sets out a number of policy “levers” with which the UK government could limit inward immigration, though almost none of such levers have reportedly been pulled since the document was handed to Number 10 in 2022.

The Brexit Betrayal Continues: UK to See Immigration Figures Hit Record High in 2023, Experts Sayhttps://t.co/4rUrAhrGwA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 10, 2023

This analysis produced by the Home Office, if true, overwhelmingly confirms that the Conservative Party have broken their 2019 election manifesto promise of bringing overall immigration down.

This is not entirely surprising considering that the country post-Brexit has seen net immigration rise to new heights, reaching a record 504,000 last year, while the government is expected to announce that another new record as high as 997,000 was reached this year in the coming weeks.

Things are now so bad in the country that even the Labour Party — a hardline leftist group that usually encourages mass migration — has called for better border control, with leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that the records have shown the Tories have “lost control” of the influx.

“Like almost everything else under this government, there’s no plan, there’s no control and, just like everything else, it seems like the system is broken,” Starmer remarked.

The failures of the Conservative Party in grasping any benefits of Brexit whatsoever — many Britons believed the government could use Brexit as an opportunity to reduce immigration when voting — have now led “Mr Brexit” himself Nigel Farage to say the project had failed due to Tory incompetence.

Meanwhile, government politicians have opted to prance off to a Conservative conference taking place in London this week to espouse their supposed right-wing credentials, with one minister even having the audacity to criticise multiculturalism while actively enabling mass migration into the country.

Disused Cruise Ships and Ferries: UK to House Boat Migrants… on Boats https://t.co/wc1eVTG2ZW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 2, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle