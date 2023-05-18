An advertisement for a teacher position in Glasgow that was posted on the city council’s website has been branded as “racist” against white people as it only sought candidates “who identify as Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic”.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Leo Kearse, a mainstay of the GB News programme Headliners, uncovered an ad for a £51,000 per year teachers position in the city of Glasgow, which seemingly excluded white people from the position, with the advert calling for candidates who are “experienced and dynamic individuals with an excellent track record in Primary/Secondary/ASL teaching and who identify as Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic.”

Controversially, the advert was posted on the official government website for the far-left Scottish National Party (SNP)-run Glasgow City Council, which later removed the ad.

According to the Scottish Express newspaper, it was taken down as it was uploaded to the site “accidentally”, with the local council claiming that it was originally only meant to be circulated internally.

Criticising the woke advert, Kearse wrote: “What’s racist today? Today the Scottish government is racist, excluding white people from applying for jobs (in a country that’s 96% white).”

“Systemic racism does exist – against white people. Discrimination based on skin colour should be illegal,” Kearse went on to say.

Damn, they've taken it down.

However, the local government defended the content of the ad, saying that excluding white people is in line with a scheme to “provide our young people with positive role models to consider a career in education.”

According to the paper, the local government’s guidance for hiring teachers states: “We recognise that our workforce is still not truly representative of the communities we serve. In particular, our promoted posts are dominated by those who identify as ‘White Scottish’.

“BAME staff report to us that they feel that they are not considered for promoted posts because they lack experience and they cannot get experience because they feel that posts are too often appointed on the basis of ‘those you know’.”

The council went on to note that under the Equalities Act of 2010, it is legal to recruit based upon a “protected characteristic that is underrepresented in the workforce” if the candidate is of “equal merit” to another non-minority candidate.

A council spokeswoman said: “Glasgow’s school population is very diverse and it is important that we make sure that our workforce reflects this.”

The anti-white attitude from government officials in Scotland is sadly not unique, with the recently installed first minister of the country, Humza Yousaf previously railing against the number of white people in top jobs in the majority-white country.

The practice of barring white candidates from applying for positions has also become concerningly prevalent in the UK as a whole, with both the BBC and ITV previously advertising jobs intended only for minority candidates.

