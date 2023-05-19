UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sworn that he “wants” to reduce the record number of legal migrants coming to Britain.

Mass migration-loving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted to members of the press that he “wants” to reduce the number of legal migrants coming to Britain.

Such a claim seems doubtful considering the fact that the number of migrants legally coming to the UK has repeatedly broken records over the last number of years, with some estimating that more than a million will arrive between 2024 and 2025.

Speaking ahead of the G7 summit in Japan, Sunak nevertheless insisted that he did want to do something about immigration into the country, though qualified his statement by saying that he would be focusing on illegal migrants rather than legal ones.

“I think illegal migration is undoubtedly the country’s priority, and you can see all the work I’m putting into that,” The Telegraph reported him as saying. “But on legal migration as well, we are committed to bringing those numbers down”. What the Prime Minister does not mention, is that the Conservative Party that he leads and which has been in power for 13 years has been committed to “bringing those numbers down” for decades, without any measurable progress.

Sunak however is described as refusing to confirm or deny whether or not he would be looking to see immigration into the UK fall to below pre-Brexit numbers, a promise the Conservative Party made during the 2019 general election.

Such a manifesto talking point ended up helping then-leader Boris Johnson win a landslide victory, cementing his position as top dog after ousting his predecessor, Theresa May.

This promise has not been delivered on, however, with legal migration now at many times its pre-Brexit levels.

To make matters worse, Tory bigwigs have been overall unapologetic about the situation, with globalist Chancellor Jeremy Hunt describing the record influx of foreigners as “pragmatic“.

Even Sunak’s claim that the country is taking a firm stance on illegals is largely nonsense, with the country struggling for years to end the ongoing boat migrant crisis plaguing its eastern border.

Despite limp-wristed efforts to end the influx, nearly 50,000 migrants crossed into the country via the English Channel route last year, with tens of thousands more expected to land in the country in 2023.

Nevertheless, even these figures pale in comparison to the number being allowed enter the UK legally, with the government expected to allow in around 700,000 migrants this year.

