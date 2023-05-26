Farage: Public Have Been ‘Ignored’ in Tory Push for Mass Migration

The Conservative Party have ‘ignored’ the will of the people in their push for mass migration, arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage has said.

Speaking to Sky News, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage expressed frustration at the Conservative Party’s handling of Brexit, accusing the party of squandering the opportunities presented to Britain after it left the European Union.

He also lashed out at the Tories for their horrendous record in terms of mass migration, with the net-number of immigrants hitting a record high of over 600,000 in 2022 under the supposedly right-wing party.

“Parliament and the government have ignored the will of the people,” Farage told interviewer Beth Rigby. “They have ignored what was said in that Brexit referendum.”

"If they put me in charge of it, I would have got it down to 50,000 a year, no question about it."

Farage went on to say that such Conservative Party disinterest in what the public actually wants has brought forward a “bigger question” of how politics needs to change in the United Kingdom.

The veteran campaigner also reaffirmed his own disappointment at the government’s handling of Brexit, describing the project as being betrayed by those in power.

“I stood aside in that 2019 general election, helping them to get that big majority, because I believed that perhaps finally they understood what Brexit was about,” he explained.

“And we’ve now, four years down the road, got a Remainer, globalist Conservative Party who have betrayed that trust,” Farage added.

The former EU parliamentarian went on to say that the UK must move to cut down on immigration, and that even if such a measure resulted in labour shortages, it would ultimately remain a small price to pay for the sake of social stability and reducing the strain on British infrastructure.

“If increasing the British population by eight million people has added a few pips here and there, a few decimal points here and there to GDP, so bloomin’ what?” he asked.

“There is something far more important than the size of our GDP,” Farage continued. “There is something actually called community. There is something called quality of life in this country. And these are things that virtually nobody in Westminster even talks about, but they are very keenly felt outside the [London area].”

