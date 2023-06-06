The World Health Organization will adopt the EU’s digital COVID-19 certification in order to usher in a global digital health system for “ongoing and future health threats”.

On Monday, the European Commission and the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) announced the launch of what they described as a “landmark digital health partnership” in which the digital vaccine passport-style system developed by Brussels during the Chinese coronavirus crisis will be extended throughout the world.

The partnership, which will begin this month, will see the EU’s digital COVID-19 certification system be adopted as the “first building block” of the W.H.O.’s Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN), which is set to introduce a “wide range of digital products” to supposedly protect against future pandemics.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “Building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, W.H.O. aims to offer all W.H.O. member states access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy.

“New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively.”

The European Commission and W.H.O. said that they will look to expand the system to cover “additional use cases” which they said could include the creation of a digital form of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, arguing that “expanding such digital solutions will be essential to deliver better health for citizens across the globe.”

The two globalist institutions went on to say that they will seek to work together in order to see “maximum global uptake and participation” in their digital health regime, with a particular focus on low and middle-income countries, which they claimed are in most need of health tracking systems.

The EU’s Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who has been a leading force behind the online censorship movement in Europe, said: “With almost 80 countries and territories connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate, the EU has set a global standard. The EU certificate has not only been an important tool in our fight against the pandemic but has also facilitated international travel and tourism.

“I am pleased that the W.H.O. will build on the privacy-preserving principles and cutting-edge technology of the EU certificate to create a global tool against future pandemics.”

