Aaron Thompson, a 33-year-old from Indiana, has reportedly been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanour harassment after allegedly threatening Republican representative Jim Banks and his family over voicemail.

Banks has been frequent in his criticisms of both progressive ideology and the Biden administration, with the Navy veteran chairing the House’s Anti-Woke Caucus.

According to a report by CNN, Thompson is said to have left an unknown number of voicemails for Banks threatening both him and his family, with the 33-year-old reportedly telling the United States Capitol Police that he left the recordings because he disagrees with the Republican lawmaker’s beliefs.

“I hope you f**king get your brains blown out,” Thompson said in one of the voicemails, within which he is said to have alluded to his own gun ownership.

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad. Or you grow old without your daughters,” he said in another voicemail. “How you like that? Let me know what your opinion is. I’ll make the decision.”

Thompson has reportedly said that he had been intoxicated at the time of making the recordings.

“The safety of my family is my top priority,” Banks said in a statement made regarding the allegations against Thompson.

“I’ve been instructed to refer all questions about the ongoing criminal investigation to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

