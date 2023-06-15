Two young American citizens were sexually assaulted and then thrown into a ravine at the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, the attack killing one and seriously injuring the other.

A man sexually assaulted two women at a scenic spot closely overlooking the famous Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwingau, Germany, on Wednesday evening. According to a report in Germany’s Welt, the man led the two women on a walking trail under the pretext of going to a good viewpoint to enjoy the vista of the castle, and then attacked.

It is reported both the women involved, and the suspect, are all American citizens.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted one of the two American tourists and then threw his victim into the gorge around the Marienbrücke bridge, which crosses a rocky 100-yard-deep ravine overlooking the castle. That woman is reported to have died from her injuries.

When the second woman attempted to stop the attacker, he choked her, then threw her into the ravine as well. She was airlifted and remains in the hospital.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Neuschwanstein is one of Germany’s best-known landmarks and an important expression of 19th-century German romanticism. Built from 1869 by King Ludwig II of Bavaria — known as the “fairytale king” — the castle and another of Ludwig II’s nicknames the “Swan King” were inspired by the works of composer Richard Wagner.

The castle has inspired others since, including the widespread belief that its towering spires and blue roof were a model for Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.