Pugnacious royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan asked the Biden White House for a lift back from Britain on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral but were turned down, a report claims.

It’s carpooling on a grand scale: wayward son of the British monarch Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex flew into the United Kingdom last year to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and asked for a lift home from the U.S. President, claims a report in tabloid The Daily Mail. Per the claims, the request was turned down in case it should cause a “commotion” — possibly referring to the potential political fallout from a sitting U.S. President showing preference to a rebellious young prince.

While one might assume the infamously woke Meghan and Harry might wish to share a flight to cut down on the environmental impact of their flights, the Mail report asserts that requesting a lift on Air Force One is, in fact, part of a campaign by the couple to get close to top U.S. political figures and brand-build. It is claimed the request was barely discussed by the American side and was treated as a “non-starter”.

The paper says both Buckingham Palace — which rarely if ever comments on press claims anyway — and the White House both declined to comment on the story.

The claim of the blunt refusal comes amid a difficult time for the pair, who are adjusting to life as self-exiled Royals who, removed from the designation of front-line working Royals, are left without official standing as servants of the state. Last month is was reported one of their greatest money-spinners, the mega-millions deal to produce podcast content for audio giant Spotify had come to a crashing halt.

It is alleged Spotify executives called the pair “fucking grifters” and a top Holywood talent agent said of Meghan after the Spotify debacle that she’s “not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent”.

The brutal reflections are a sad outcome for the pair, who appear to have squandered a great deal of public goodwill in the United Kingdom to defy the Royal Family, to no clear end.