A driver left passengers stranded in a locked bus mid-way through their journey as he walked off the job, reportedly declaring “you can stuff your job.”

Travellers on a Go North East bus in England from Durham to Newcastle’s Eldon Square on Wednesday evening were left stuck as their driver stormed off near the Angel of the North monument on the outskirts of Gateshead.

A passenger on the bus wrote on social media according to The Telegraph: “Go North East, your bus driver on this bus tonight has just left the bus at the Angel and stormed off. Locking the bus with people on it.”

The passenger went on to claim that as the driver closed the doors, he said: “You can stuff your job.”

Eventually, the passengers were able to free themselves from the locked bus after pressing a series of buttons.

The bus company confirmed that the incident had occurred to the BBC, and vowed to investigate the matter.

Go North East Business Director, Ben Maxfield. Said: “Unfortunately, we are aware that during this incident our driver left his bus unattended with passengers on board.

“We clearly can’t condone the actions of this driver and I will ensure that the issue is investigated and dealt with according to our internal procedures.

“We can only apologise to any customers who were inconvenienced by this event.”