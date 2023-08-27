Female Populist Politician Attacked with Dog Faeces in Germany

A female politician from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) was assaulted with dog faeces by an agitator in the latest attack on populists in the country.

During an event in Daun in the Vulkaneifel district of the Rhineland-Palatinate province on Friday, AfD parliamentarian Beatrix von Storch was attacked by a man carrying dog shit.

The member of the Bundestag, who was due to give a speech in a local hall, said that the man had approached her claiming to want to take a picture with her. However, after she accepted and upon getting within arm’s length, the man took out the animal faeces and smeared von Storch with it.

“It was really disgusting,” von Storch said per broadcaster NTV.

She has filed a criminal complaint and local police are reportedly investigating a man for insult and attempted bodily harm.

Before the AfD event, a group of around 100 leftist protesters gathered outside the hall, however, according to local police, von Storch was initially able to pass by them without incident.

It is not the first time that she has been targeted by violent leftists, with a man dressed as a clown throwing a cake at her in 2016.

The latest assault on von Storch comes just days after the head of the AfD in the Bavarian district of Augsburg, Andreas Jurca was brutally assaulted on his way to a campaign event.

Amid the increased popularity of the right-wing populist party, which is currently polling in second place after surpassing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, there has been an increasing level of fearmongering in the establishment media, in both Germany and internationally over the supposed rise of the “far-right”.

There have also been growing calls within Germany to impose a ban on the AfD to somehow “protect” democracy.

