A headline-grabbing nudity stunt by singer Kanye West and his common-law wife in Venice has landed the pair a life ban on accessing the services of one of the city’s most prestigious boat companies, reportedly beloved by A-list visitors to the city.

Rapper Kanye West was photographed travelling Venice’s famed historic canals on an exclusive hire boat, apparently with his trousers down exposing his buttocks to the public, last month. Reports at the time euphemistically noted the journey, shared with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori was an “amorous” one in which Censori “nestled with her head in his lap”.

Now the Daily Mail Australia reports the Italians who own the exclusive Venezia Turismo Motoscafi boat hire company are “furious” the lewd activity took place on one of their craft and have banned the pair for life. A spokesman for the company insisted their crew wasn’t aware of what the pair were up to at the time, as the skipper was concentrating on driving the boat, but had he done so “he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority”.

The company’s statement said: “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

West and his partner Censori, who were reported to have been ‘married’ earlier this year in a non-legally-binding ceremony shortly after the artist’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised, have made a pattern out of extremely revealing garments in recent months. As reported in May, Censori’s “Buttocks Crucifix Body Tape” outfit caused uproar on social media.