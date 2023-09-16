Greta Thunberg has been charged once again with disobeying a police order in Sweden after being found guilty of a similar offence in July.

The Swedish climate alarmist will appear in court later this month for allegedly disobeying a police order to leave the scene of an anti-fossil fuel protest that blockaded a port in Malmö earlier this year, the Aftonbladet newspaper reports.

The protest in question occurred directly after she was found guilty of the same offence on July 24 in Malmö District Court for an earlier demonstration outside the same port. Following the first trial, Thunberg was ordered to merely pay a fine of 2,500 Swedish Krona (£180; $224), despite earlier reports claiming that she could have faced jail time for the offence.

The 19-year-old activist had joined a group of young people in blocking roads and even climbing on top of the oil tankers at the port in order to prevent them from moving. Although police initially allowed the protest to go forth, Thunberg, among others, was eventually hauled off by police to clear the roads.

Thunberg remarked at the time: “The climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to physically stop fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future”.

The latest charges against her came as Thunberg joined forces with the Global Climate Strike 2023, a youth-driven protest movement set to take place in over 5o countries worldwide over the weekend.

On Friday, the first day of the protest, Thunberg wrote on social media: “Today, we have a global climate strike with people all over the world taking part, demanding that we end fossil fuels.”

The activist’s second trial in Sweden will be held on September 27th.

