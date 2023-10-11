British Airways Flight to Tel Aviv Diverted Over Security Concerns

A photo taken on May 19, 2014 shows El-Al (R) and British Airways planes at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport. AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

A British Airways flight traveling from London to Tel Aviv has been diverted back to the United Kingdom on Wednesday over ongoing security concerns in the Jewish state.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we’ve taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow,”a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

The development comes as Israel is preparing to launch an invasion into Gaza in response to Hamas’s terror attack on the Jewish state, which has killed at least 1,200 people and wounded 2,700 more.

This story is developing. 

