Harry and Meghan Take Private Jet for Caribbean Holiday After Climate Conference

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka climate worriers Harry and Meghan, departed on a private jet to enjoy some Caribbean solitude after attending a ­conference that claimed “climate change” is damaging children’s mental health.

The Daily Mirror reports the woke Royal pair attended the summit in New York on October 10 then flew from New Jersey to Canouan in a Falcon 7X for a holiday the next day.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Flying (Again) to Africa with Climate Message https://t.co/prMEmC9xdH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 22, 2019

Last Sunday they used the same aircraft to travel four hours from the exclusive island hotspot to Atlanta, Georgia. As the Mirror sets out:

Private jets burn more fuel per passenger than airliners and the flights totalled over 4,000 miles with an estimated 9.6 tons of CO2 emissions. The New York summit they attended was organised by non-profit group Project Healthy Minds. During it, mental health adviser Zak Williams, the son of late actor Robin, warned “climate change is impacting our mental health, particularly young people”.

Harry has repeatedly flaunted his commitment to saving the world’s climate even as he has been seen flying from one event to another aboard carbon-spewing jets of all description.

As Breitbart News reported, at the beginning of 2020 Harry flew from Canada to the U.K.to promote a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of frequent fliers.

“Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit,” a spokesperson for the organisation said per the Evening Standard.

Previous to that jaunt Harry flew on a private jet to a celeb-studded event hosted by Google in Sicily, in which elites warned urgent action is needed to help the environment.

Earlier that year Harry chose an interview in the September issue of Vogue, guest edited by his wife the Duchess of Sussex, to speak about the the “terrifying” effects of climate change, saying:

What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it… Which is terrifying.

Harry has already announced he Meghan will have no more than two children because of the concerns they share for the environment.