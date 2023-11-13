The European Union has said it recognises Israel’s right to defend itself while calling on Hamas to release hostages and stop using “hospitals and civilians as human shields”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, issued a statement on Monday morning on behalf of the bloc’s 27 member states condemning Hamas for the use of “human shields”, saying that as international law demands, hospitals “must be protected”.

While the statement appeared to place blame on Hamas, it also called on Israel to exercise “restraint” to protect civilian lives.

On the European message to Hamas, Borrsell said: “The EU reiterates its call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages… The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.”

Writing of the use of hospitals by Hamas, top EU man Borrell said such medical facilities should be kept out of the front line and “must also be supplied immediately with the most urgent medical supplies”. Borrell called on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians”.

The EU also called for “immediate pauses” in fighting and the “establishment of humanitarian corridors” for humanitarian aid. Nevertheless, Borrell said, “The EU re-emphasizes Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law”.

While the statement suggests a degree of unanimity in Europe’s approach to the massive Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and its aftermath last month, in reality, European nations are split on the matter, with some nations like Germany offering wholehearted support for Israel while others are distinctly lukewarm.

Borrell’s native Spain, meanwhile, led by a hard-left government, is in favour of a cease-fire, a move which critics say is at odds with Israel’s right to self-defence.