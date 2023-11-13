London Police Search for Protester Who Praised Hitler at Anti-Israel Rally

London’s Metropolitan Police force has announced several criminal investigations into anti-Israel protesters including a man who celebrated Adolph Hitler during a mass rally on Saturday.

Amidst the fifth large-scale protest against Israel in London on Armistice Day, in which an estimated 300,000 pro-Palestinian activists took to the streets of the British capital, there was an outpouring of antisemitism and racism.

The Metropolitan Police, which has been criticised for its lax treatment of violent rhetoric and hateful messages displayed by anti-Israel activists, announced multiple criminal investigations following the demonstration.

This included a man who celebrated Adolf Hitler’s treatment of the Jewish people. In an interview with Rebel News during the protest, the man said: “If the West feels sorry for the Israeli Zionists, why don’t they give a place in Germany? Why don’t they go to Hitler’s back garden and make occupation there?”

“Hitler knew how to deal with these people,” he declared.

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people" One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England.

In response to the video, the Met said: “Officers leading a hate crime investigation following yesterday’s pro-Palestinian demonstration want to identify this man.”

The London police force put out several other pictures seeking to identify and arrest radical anti-Israel protesters from the weekend, including a woman who carried a sign reading: “No British politician should be a friend of Israel,” underneath an image of a swastika combined with the Star of David.

Following today's pro-Palestinian demonstration we're looking to identifying individuals in the thread below.

Anyone who can help us identify this person should call 101, giving reference 1235186/23.

Anyone who can help us identify this person should call 101, giving reference 1235186/23.

Another woman is wanted by the police for carrying a sign portraying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman as coconuts. The sign is an apparent reference to the leftist racist slur used against conservative ethnic minorities, branding them as brown on the outside and white on the inside.

We’re investigating the person in this photo in relation to a hate crime that took place today (11/11/23) Anyone who can help us identify them should call 101, giving the reference 0326384/23. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/OH4oD3lcBM — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

In total, 145 people were arrested in London on Armistice Day — Britain’s equivalent to Veterans Day — during the pro-Palestine rally and the so-called “far-right” counter-demonstration.

