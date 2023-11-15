The diverse English city of Bradford has announced that for the Christmas season, it will raise a “multi-faith festive tree” in the latest assault on Christianity, or at least the cultural vestiges of it, in Britain.

The West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Business Committee said this week that City Hall will see a “multi-faith” evergreen erected in front of it during Christmas to celebrate the multicultural nature of the city, with over a third of its population being from minority backgrounds per the latest census.

Announcing the decision, committee chairwoman Nasreen Karim said per the local Telegraph & Argus newspaper: “I am truly delighted that this initiative is taking off.

“The whole purpose of the BAME Business Committee was to ensure that all diverse businesses were being represented by the Chamber, to ensure all voices were being heard.

“We want to bring communities together. This tree encompasses that. It’s an opportunity for not just the business community but the community at large to celebrate the tapestry of our vibrant community, especially during a time of world conflicts.”

The tree will be unveiled in a launching ceremony attended by representatives of various faith groups and cultural representatives from the city.

The initiative of the multi-faith tree was initially proposed by Saleem Kader, who serves as a board member of the Chamber of Commerce’s BAME committee.

“We wanted to celebrate the fact that this city, despite its critics, demonstrates how true is the power of multiculturalism,” Kader said.

“The city with the many cultures from all over the world blended together in harmony, this is truly something to be very proud of.”

In an apparent attempt to placate the native British population, the vast majority of whom celebrate Christmas, a traditional Christmas tree will also accompany the “multi-faith” tree.

However, the plans have drawn backlash on social media, with GB News presenter Darren Grimes questioning: “Will you be forcing other faiths in Bradford to observe multi-faith symbols in the name of diversity and inclusion, or does this only apply to important events within the Christian calendar?”

