Watch: Riots Erupt Across Dublin After Immigrant Is Accused of Mass Stabbing Attack of Children

Riots broke out across Dublin, Ireland, late Thursday evening as Irish citizens took control of the city centre following a mass stabbing attack where an immigrant man is accused of slashing five individuals near a school — three of which are young children, including a five-year-old girl.

According to various reports, Ireland police confirmed that the suspect is an immigrant who has lived in the country for more than two decades. Police have not ruled out a potential terrorism link to the attack.

During the attack, the suspect stabbed five individuals — one woman, one man, and three young children — before multiple local residents attempted to intervene. The suspect is reportedly hospitalized at the Dublin’s Mater Hospital where the victims are also being treated for serious injuries.

After word spread of the attack, Irish citizens took to the streets to loot stores, assault police, and set fire to multiple vehicles on Dublin’s O’Connell Bridge. Eventually, the rioters took control of the city centre.

The city’s tram system was also set on fire by rioters, footage shows:

A source who witnessed the rioting in Dublin, Ireland sent this to me. He said many Irish people have had enough of violence, sex crimes and housing issues caused by migrants, and the revelation that an immigrant suspect allegedly was responsible for the mass stabbing attack on… pic.twitter.com/WhBmdWXXdM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2023

Disturbing scenes in Dublin City center this evening. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemns the scenes as a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology”. We advise everyone to avoid Parnell St, O’Connell St, Abbey St & the surrounding areas. Stay safe.#DublinRiots pic.twitter.com/r2Xc9vaGQV — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) November 23, 2023

"We are taking this country back", say native Irish after devastation of the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Dublin which hosts illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/oWDnI2C8sG — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 23, 2023

JUST IN – Anti-immigrant protesters left a message on a burning bus in Dublin, Ireland: "Out" pic.twitter.com/NszazHrZmG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Riots are breaking out after five people including three children injured in knife attack⁰⁰📌#Dublin | #Ireland Currently, multiple riots have broken out in Dublin, Ireland, leaving thousands of people angry after an immigrant, believed to be Algerian, carried out… pic.twitter.com/qx6W2KDvV0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2023

