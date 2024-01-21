Pics: King Frederik X Attends First Sunday Church Service After Ascending to Danish Throne

AARHUS, DENMARK - JANUARY 21: King Frederik X and Queen Mary participates in a celebratory church service at Aarhus Cathedral at Aarhus Cathedral on January 21, 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark. King Frederik X is succeeding Queen Margrethe II, who has stepped down after reigning for 51 years. (Photo by Martin …
Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images
AARHUS, Denmark (AP) – Denmark’s royal family on Sunday participated in a special “celebratory church service” at Aarhus Cathedral as the new King Frederik X, accompanied by wife Queen Mary and mother Queen Margrethe, waved to crowds gathered outside the 12th-century building that is the tallest church in the country.

AARHUS, DENMARK – JANUARY 21: Bishop Henrik Wigh-Poulsen (left) and Bishop Peter Henrik Skov-Jakobsen (right) participates in a celebratory church service at Aarhus Cathedral on January 21, 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

The royal family drove 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) through Aarhus, Denmark´s second-largest city, from royal residence Marselisborg Castle to Aarhus Cathedral.

AARHUS, DENMARK – JANUARY 21: Queen Margrethe participates in a celebratory church service at Aarhus Cathedral on January 21, 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

The church service came exactly a week after Frederik, 55, was proclaimed king after his 83-year-old mother Margrethe signed her abdication during a meeting with the government.

AARHUS, DENMARK – JANUARY 21: King Frederik X and Queen Mary participate in a celebratory church service at Aarhus Cathedral on January 21, 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Aarhus resident Christina Elmstroem said she expects Frederik and Queen Mary to change the Danish monarchy “in their way.” She brought her children to experience the “big, major event.”

“So, it was an opportunity to go and see the new king and my kids are very excited about it,” she said.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are greeted as they arrive for a church service on the occasion of the change of throne in Denmark, inside Aarhus Cathedral, Aarhus, Denmark on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Henrik Wigh-Poulsen, bishop of the Diocese of Aarhus, told The Associated Press they had just a few weeks to plan the service, and Frederik had a hand in planning it.

“Normally, you would spend three months planning this, but we (had) two and a half weeks, something like that. So we have been very busy, I tell you,” he said. “I chose some of the hymns we´re going to sing, and the king said, I would like to sing these hymns.”

The hour-long service marked Frederik´s first official visit as king outside the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Police expected around 70,000 people to line the royal route.

King Frederik X (L) and Queen Mary of Denmark wave to onlookers as they arrive with their children Crown Prince Christian (3rdR), Princess Isabella (R), Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent for a church service on the occasion of the change of throne in Denmark, in front of Aarhus Cathedral, Aarhus, Denmark on January 21, 2024. (Photo by Mikkel Berg Pedersen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MIKKEL BERG PEDERSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think he’s going to be a king of the people,” said Aarhus resident Charlotte Houman. “I think he’s gonna embrace the people … he’s going to be different in is his way of ruling. I think he’s going to be not too much top down, but he’s gonna be embracing the people, different kinds of people. And also being there not on this high pedestal somewhere.”

