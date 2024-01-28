Two Teenage Boys Killed in Group Stabbing Attack in Bristol

Two teenage boys were killed after suffering stab wounds in Britsol, England after being descended upon by a group of attackers who fled the scene together in a car.

In the late hours of Saturday evening, two teenagers were attacked in a group stabbing on Ilminster Avenue in the Knowle West neighbourhood in the South Western English city of Bristol. A group of suspected attackers reportedly fled the scene in a car following the stabbing, which took place around 11:15 pm.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the attack and the two boys, aged 15 and 16, were rushed to hospital, however, both sadly died in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Bristol Post reports.

Police have so far arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both of whom remain in police custody. Officers also said that they seized a car during the arrest. At the time of this reporting, the police have yet to identify the two victims or the two suspects.

Confirming the details of the incident, a police spokeswoman said: “Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call and did what they could to provide first aid.”

“The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they sadly died in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, January 28).”

“An investigation into the incident is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team. Two arrests have already been made – a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. They remain in police custody. A vehicle has also been seized. Formal identification of the victims has not yet taken place and a forensic post-mortem will be carried out in due course,” she added.

Bristol Police Superintendent Mark Runacres characterised the killing of the two boys as an “incredibly shocking and tragic incident”.

“This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died,” he said.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”