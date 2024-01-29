Stay Extended? King Charles Spends Third Night in Hospital

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave during a formal farewell to South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and South Korea's First Lady Kim Keon Hee, as they leave Buckingham Palace on the last day of the President of the Republic of Korea's state visit …
Getty Images
Oliver JJ Lane

The King has spent an apparently unexpected third night recovering at a private London hospital after a procedure on his prostate, triggering “some unease”, it is claimed.

King Charles III was admitted to a historic private London hospital on Friday for a “corrective procedure” on an enlarged prostate, but three days later has not yet been discharged. It was originally reported his stay was to be a brief one, before weeks of recovery at home.

British tabloid The Sun, citing an anonymous palace source, reports the King had intended to spend two nights after his surgery and would stay longer only in the case of an “unexpected issue”. They reported that it was said: “The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease. It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.”

It had previously been stated by the palace that the King’s engagements would be postponed for a period of recovery after the surgery.

Britain’s Queen Camilla is driven away from the London Clinic in London on January 27, 2024 after visiting her husband King Charles III. Britain’s King Charles III spent a second day in hospital on Saturday where he was visited by his wife Queen Camilla following scheduled prostate surgery. Camilla was seen arriving by a back entrance at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the capital, where he underwent the procedure on Friday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) is driven away from the London Clinic in London on January 28, 2024 after visiting her husband King Charles III. Britain’s King Charles III spent a second day in hospital on Saturday where he was visited by his wife Queen Camilla following scheduled prostate surgery. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen was photographed visiting King Charles on Sunday, his third day at the historic London Clinic private hospital. She had previously said to journalists waiting for her outside the hospital on Friday, the first day of his treatment, that the King was “doing well”.

The fact the King was being admitted to hospital had been made public by the Palace last week marked a significant shift in the Royalty’s attitude to commenting on personal matters, which in the late Queen’s time had been considered private and to be kept out of the public eye. The King is understood to have made his own treatment for the benign and non-cancerous enlarged prostate treatment public to encourage other men to come forward for treatment.

The King is at the same London hospital as his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales and future Queen, Katherine. Kate was admitted last week for apparently serious abdominal surgery and is expected to remain in hospital for weeks, before convalescing at home for months. Her husband, the Prince of Wales is taking time off Royal duties to help care for their children, meaning for several weeks at least the monarchy will be without several of its biggest names performing front-line duties.

King Charles III is the King of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, and ten other Commonwealth Realms besides. As a Constitutional monarch, his assent is required for the passing of laws but in practice this is now a mere formality, and he acts on the advice of his Prime Minister and Parliament. Charles ascended the throne in 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who had a record-breaking reign of over 70 years.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 26: Police officers stand guard outside of the London Clinic hospital, where King Charles III of England to get treatment for an enlarged prostate, in London, United Kingdom on January 26, 2024. UK’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton also had abdominal surgery at the clinic earlier. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.